Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Freeze is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Freeze. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security ops should buy Freeze to stop employees' personal data leaking across public directories and social platforms before it becomes an insider threat or social engineering vector. The tool synchronizes directly with your directory, runs with zero maintenance once deployed, and delivers legal takedown notices automatically, which means you're protected without hiring someone to monitor it. Skip Freeze if your priority is detecting active breaches or insider exfiltration in progress; it's prevention-focused and won't help you hunt compromised credentials that are already in the wild.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs Freeze for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
Freeze: Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees. built by Freeze. Core capabilities include Directory synchronization for employee data protection, Automated prevention of employee information exposure, Legal notice delivery and maintenance to third parties..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Defend differentiates with Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring. Freeze differentiates with Directory synchronization for employee data protection, Automated prevention of employee information exposure, Legal notice delivery and maintenance to third parties.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is developed by 360 Privacy. Freeze is developed by Freeze. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Defend and Freeze serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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