360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..

Freeze: Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees. built by Freeze. Core capabilities include Directory synchronization for employee data protection, Automated prevention of employee information exposure, Legal notice delivery and maintenance to third parties..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.