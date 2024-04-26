Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. s3viewer is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
Security teams conducting external attack surface reconnaissance on cloud infrastructure should use s3viewer for its speed in discovering publicly exposed storage across multiple cloud providers and protocols from a single interface. The tool is free and requires no credentials to operate, making it immediately deployable for red team assessments or initial exposure audits without procurement friction. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; s3viewer is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a continuous posture management platform.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs s3viewer for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
s3viewer: A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
2tearsinabucket and s3viewer serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover S3, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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