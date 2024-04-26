Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. GrayHatWarfare Buckets is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
Security teams running cloud-native applications on AWS should use GrayHatWarfare Buckets as a free first pass on S3 exposure; it finds what your CSPM misses because it actually enumerates bucket contents, not just permissions. Most open S3 breaches still stem from misconfigured public access rather than credential theft, making keyword and file extension searches genuinely effective for identifying sensitive data before attackers do. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers have valid AWS credentials or if you need continuous monitoring; GrayHatWarfare is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a watcher.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs GrayHatWarfare Buckets for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
GrayHatWarfare Buckets: A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
2tearsinabucket and GrayHatWarfare Buckets serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: 2tearsinabucket is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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