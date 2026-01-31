1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Ray Security AI Data Protection Platform: AI-powered predictive data security platform for enterprise risk reduction. built by Ray Security. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Predictive usage engine that forecasts which data will be accessed based on historical patterns, Unified data inventory with permission mapping and access pattern tracking..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.