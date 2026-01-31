Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Ray Security AI Data Protection Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Ray Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Ray Security AI Data Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data sprawl across cloud and on-premises systems should start with Ray Security AI Data Protection Platform; its predictive usage engine cuts through permission mapping noise by forecasting which data actually gets accessed, then automatically locks down what doesn't. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through DE.AE, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that most DSPM tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization lacks hybrid infrastructure or runs purely on-premises without cloud components, since Ray's value compounds with data distribution across multiple environments.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
AI-powered predictive data security platform for enterprise risk reduction.
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Ray Security AI Data Protection Platform for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Ray Security AI Data Protection Platform: AI-powered predictive data security platform for enterprise risk reduction. built by Ray Security. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Predictive usage engine that forecasts which data will be accessed based on historical patterns, Unified data inventory with permission mapping and access pattern tracking..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Ray Security AI Data Protection Platform differentiates with Automated data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Predictive usage engine that forecasts which data will be accessed based on historical patterns, Unified data inventory with permission mapping and access pattern tracking.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Ray Security AI Data Protection Platform is developed by Ray Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Ray Security AI Data Protection Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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