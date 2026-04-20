Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Fig Security Operations Resilience is a commercial detection engineering tool by Fig Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Fig Security Operations Resilience
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert fatigue from broken detection rules will find immediate relief in Fig Security Operations Resilience; it's the only tool that automatically catches and fixes drift when your SIEM rules break upstream, then tests and deploys fixes without manual triage. The platform covers drift detection, root cause analysis, and deployment across Elasticsearch, AWS, and Databricks, meaning you're not juggling separate tools for each data stack. This isn't for teams with stable, rarely-changing detection pipelines or organizations needing strong incident recovery workflows; Fig prioritizes keeping your existing rules alive over post-breach response orchestration.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Fig Security Operations Resilience for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Fig Security Operations Resilience: SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines. built by Fig Security. Core capabilities include Drift detection: identifies when detection rules or response workflows break due to upstream changes, Drift repair: automated root cause tracing, fix suggestion, testing, and deployment with user approval, Change modeling: simulate planned infrastructure or coverage changes before production deployment..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. Fig Security Operations Resilience differentiates with Drift detection: identifies when detection rules or response workflows break due to upstream changes, Drift repair: automated root cause tracing, fix suggestion, testing, and deployment with user approval, Change modeling: simulate planned infrastructure or coverage changes before production deployment.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. Fig Security Operations Resilience is developed by Fig Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai integrates with Splunk, Datadog, Elastic, Sumo Logic, Okta and 14 more. Fig Security Operations Resilience integrates with Elasticsearch, AWS S3, Databricks, Google SecOps, CrowdStrike Falcon. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1stProtect.ai and Fig Security Operations Resilience serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both are Detection Engineering tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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