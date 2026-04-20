1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

Fig Security Operations Resilience: SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines. built by Fig Security. Core capabilities include Drift detection: identifies when detection rules or response workflows break due to upstream changes, Drift repair: automated root cause tracing, fix suggestion, testing, and deployment with user approval, Change modeling: simulate planned infrastructure or coverage changes before production deployment..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.