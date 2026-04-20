1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

Cotool: AI agent platform for SecOps automation, detection tuning, and threat hunting. built by Cotool. Core capabilities include Automated detection rule authoring and tuning, Autonomous agent deployment for monitoring and triage, Detection as code implementation..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.