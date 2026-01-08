Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

Zighra Explainable AI

Identity and access teams defending against account takeover and session compromise will get the most from Zighra Explainable AI because its behavioral biometrics catch stolen credentials and lateral movement that static MFA misses. The platform's on-device ML learning means detection stays effective without constant model retraining, and the explainability layer actually lets analysts understand *why* a session was flagged instead of treating the system as a black box. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary use case or operate in heavily regulated environments where behavioral data retention raises compliance concerns; Zighra's strength is continuous risk assessment, not replacing your authenticator app.