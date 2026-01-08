1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..

Lastwall: Post-quantum identity security platform for protecting access to critical systems. built by Lastwall. Core capabilities include Pre-access identity verification to block unauthorized users, Post-quantum resilient authentication solutions, Cloud service and IT network access control..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.