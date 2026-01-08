Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Hawcx for Healthcare is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Hawcx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Healthcare security teams managing passwordless migration will find Hawcx for Healthcare's device-bound biometric approach eliminates the phishing and credential theft vectors that plague traditional MFA in clinical environments. HIPAA-compliant architecture with non-exportable keys stored locally means you're not betting on third-party identity providers or cloud key escrow to meet audit requirements. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or runs primarily on legacy endpoints; Hawcx is purpose-built for modern devices, not a wrapper around your current IAM stack.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Passwordless authentication for healthcare using device-bound biometrics.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Hawcx for Healthcare for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Hawcx for Healthcare: Passwordless authentication for healthcare using device-bound biometrics. built by Hawcx. Core capabilities include Passwordless biometric authentication, Device-bound cryptographic keys, Non-exportable private keys stored locally on devices..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Hawcx for Healthcare differentiates with Passwordless biometric authentication, Device-bound cryptographic keys, Non-exportable private keys stored locally on devices.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Hawcx for Healthcare is developed by Hawcx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Hawcx for Healthcare serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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