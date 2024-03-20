15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is a free email security platforms tool. BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR is a commercial email security platforms tool by BLOKWORX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
Security leaders evaluating email gateway deployments for the first time will find actual tactical value here instead of vendor marketing; this guide cuts through the noise by naming which controls stop phishing versus which are theater. The 15 practices map directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions, with emphasis on authentication and filtering configurations that measurably reduce compromise. Skip this if your team already runs a mature email security program with established policies; the guide targets organizations still building foundational email defenses.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace without dedicated email security should pick BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for its API-first architecture that detects compromised accounts and BEC without touching MX records or requiring external visibility. The proxyless deployment means no gateway bottleneck, and the built-in SIEM and SOAR capabilities for email and account activity eliminate the separate tool tax most teams absorb. Skip this if you need advanced forensics on encrypted email content or run legacy on-premises mail servers; BLOKWORX is cloud-native by design.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway vs BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for your email security platforms needs.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..
BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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