0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs is a free cyber range training tool. BodgeIt Store is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs
Security teams building internal training programs or running capture-the-flag events need 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs because it teaches XSS exploitation mechanics hands-on without requiring infrastructure setup or licensing; the 20 labs cover realistic filtering bypasses that developers actually encounter in code review. The free pricing and 334 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners, not just theoretical content. Skip this if your goal is to measure XSS vulnerability remediation across your application portfolio; this is a learning tool, not a scanner that finds XSS in production code.
Security teams building internal penetration testing programs for junior staff should pick BodgeIt Store because it's deliberately constrained to web application basics, which prevents trainees from getting lost in complexity before they understand HTTP request manipulation and common injection flaws. The 281 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community use in training environments, and the zero cost removes budgeting friction for programs still proving ROI on security training. Skip this if your team needs to simulate infrastructure attacks, cloud misconfigurations, or advanced post-exploitation scenarios; BodgeIt Store stays in the shallow end by design.
A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes.
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
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Common questions about comparing 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs vs BodgeIt Store for your cyber range training needs.
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs: A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes..
BodgeIt Store: Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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