0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs is a free cyber range training tool. BlueTeam.Lab is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs
Security teams building internal training programs or running capture-the-flag events need 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs because it teaches XSS exploitation mechanics hands-on without requiring infrastructure setup or licensing; the 20 labs cover realistic filtering bypasses that developers actually encounter in code review. The free pricing and 334 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners, not just theoretical content. Skip this if your goal is to measure XSS vulnerability remediation across your application portfolio; this is a learning tool, not a scanner that finds XSS in production code.
SOC analysts who need hands-on detection tuning without waiting for incident response will build faster muscle with BlueTeam.Lab because you control the exact artifacts and attack sequences your team investigates. The tool ships as working Terraform and Ansible code, meaning you can spin up a realistic Windows environment in minutes and run repeatable scenarios, something point-and-click cyber ranges force you to book weeks in advance. Skip this if your team lacks infrastructure-as-code experience or you need compliance-mapped training tracks; BlueTeam.Lab is a sandbox for technical operators, not a turnkey training platform.
A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes.
BlueTeam.Lab provides Terraform and Ansible scripts to deploy an orchestrated detection laboratory for testing attacks and forensic artifacts in a SOC-like Windows environment.
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Common questions about comparing 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs vs BlueTeam.Lab for your cyber range training needs.
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs: A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes..
BlueTeam.Lab: BlueTeam.Lab provides Terraform and Ansible scripts to deploy an orchestrated detection laboratory for testing attacks and forensic artifacts in a SOC-like Windows environment..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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