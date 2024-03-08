0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs is a free cyber range training tool. BetterMotherFucking CTF is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs
Security teams building internal training programs or running capture-the-flag events need 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs because it teaches XSS exploitation mechanics hands-on without requiring infrastructure setup or licensing; the 20 labs cover realistic filtering bypasses that developers actually encounter in code review. The free pricing and 334 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners, not just theoretical content. Skip this if your goal is to measure XSS vulnerability remediation across your application portfolio; this is a learning tool, not a scanner that finds XSS in production code.
Small security teams and junior-heavy programs need a CTF platform that doesn't require DevOps overhead to stand up; BetterMotherFucking CTF delivers that by stripping out complexity entirely and letting you host competitions in minutes. The equal-point scoring model removes artificial difficulty tuning, so you're testing actual skill gaps instead of guessing at challenge calibration. Skip this if your organization needs role-based access controls, team management at scale, or scoring flexibility; the simplicity that makes it fast to deploy is the same simplicity that disappears when you have 50 concurrent players or need weighted categories.
A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes.
A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements.
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Common questions about comparing 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs vs BetterMotherFucking CTF for your cyber range training needs.
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs: A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes..
BetterMotherFucking CTF: A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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