Security teams building internal training programs or running capture-the-flag events need 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs because it teaches XSS exploitation mechanics hands-on without requiring infrastructure setup or licensing; the 20 labs cover realistic filtering bypasses that developers actually encounter in code review. The free pricing and 334 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners, not just theoretical content. Skip this if your goal is to measure XSS vulnerability remediation across your application portfolio; this is a learning tool, not a scanner that finds XSS in production code.

Attack-Defense Online Lab

Security teams building incident response muscle memory or preparing for certifications like CEH and OSCP should start with Attack-Defense Online Lab; 1800+ labs mean engineers can practice the exact attack chains they'll face in production without the liability risk. The free model eliminates procurement friction for scrappy teams or proof-of-concepts, making this the fastest way to validate whether hands-on labs improve your detection rates. Skip this if your priority is measuring skill gaps across 500+ people; the platform lacks enterprise reporting and team management features that larger programs need.