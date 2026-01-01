Top picks: Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence, Malware Patrol MCP Server — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI is a commercial Threat Intel Platforms tool developed by Loginsoft. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence, Malware Patrol MCP Server, Anomali ThreatStream, and Threat Intelligence Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats.
Shares 4 capabilities with Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI: MITRE Attack, IOC, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Vulnerability Intelligence
MCP server connecting LLMs to live threat intelligence via natural language
Shares 5 capabilities with Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI: MITRE Attack, CVE, IOC, Cyber Threat Intelligence +1 more
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
Shares 4 capabilities with Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI: MITRE Attack, IOC, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed
Converts unstructured OSINT & darknet signals into structured STIX 2.1 threat intelligence
Shares 5 capabilities with Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI: MITRE Attack, CVE, IOC, Cyber Threat Intelligence +1 more
Real-time threat intel search for IPs, domains, CVEs, and threat actors.
Shares 5 capabilities with Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI: CVE, IOC, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed +1 more
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
Shares 3 capabilities with Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI: Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed, Vulnerability Intelligence
Threat intelligence platform for collecting, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
Shares 4 capabilities with Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI: MITRE Attack, REST API, IOC, Cyber Threat Intelligence
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats.
MCP server connecting LLMs to live threat intelligence via natural language
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
Converts unstructured OSINT & darknet signals into structured STIX 2.1 threat intelligence
Real-time threat intel search for IPs, domains, CVEs, and threat actors.
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
Threat intelligence platform for collecting, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
Enterprise threat intelligence platform with APAC focus and adversary tracking
Threat intelligence platform providing strategic & tactical threat analysis
Vuln & exploit intelligence platform for prioritizing vulnerability response
AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform for IoC detection and analysis
Threat intel & TPRM platform detecting adversary intent before exploitation.
AI-powered platform for collecting and analyzing open source threat intelligence
Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for proactive threat detection
Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform.
Cyber threat intelligence platform for monitoring threats, TTPs, and IOCs
Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API
Automotive-specific threat intelligence platform for mobility ecosystem
Threat intelligence search platform with correlated data graph
External threat landscape mgmt platform with predictive intelligence
AI-powered CTI platform integrating ASM, DRP, and TI capabilities
AI-driven threat intelligence platform for threat detection and response
Automated threat intel service with IoC search, feeds, and SIEM/SOAR integrations.
Threat intel platform detecting mass exploitation & recon via deception nets
Healthcare-specific cyber threat intelligence & situational awareness platform.
Adversary-generated threat intelligence platform for attack surface visibility.
Phishing threat intel platform detecting phishing URLs, kits & brand impersonation.
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation
AI-powered threat intelligence platform for cyber, geopolitical & physical risks
Proactive threat intelligence platform providing early warning alerts
Anonymous ICS threat intel sharing platform for collective defense
Preemptive threat intelligence platform for incident response and hunting
Zero-day threat intelligence platform with adversary monitoring & simulation
OpenTAXII config enabling TAXII-based threat intel sharing with MISP.
API platform providing historical DNS, WHOIS, and IP data for security research.
Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt.
Real-time threat intelligence platform for external cyber threat defense
Cyber intelligence platform for threat detection and security posture mgmt
Threat intelligence platform combining Google, Mandiant, and VirusTotal data
CTI platform monitoring deep/dark web, forums & threat actors for intel
Infrastructure intelligence platform for threat hunting and investigation
3D cyber threat visualization platform for external threat monitoring
Real-time threat intelligence platform for external threat visibility and IoC analysis
Real-time threat intelligence platform with STIX/TAXII compliance
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI.
The most popular alternatives to Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI include Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence, Malware Patrol MCP Server, Anomali ThreatStream, and Threat Intelligence Platform. These Threat Intel Platforms tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Intel Platforms category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI is a commercial Threat Intel Platforms tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Loginsoft VuInerability Intelligence LOVI is a Threat Intel Platforms tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for threat intel platforms capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.