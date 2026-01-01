Top picks: Crogl, ThreatDefence Avesa, Fortinet FortiAI — plus 32 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Beacon Security Agentic SOC alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Beacon Security Agentic SOC is a commercial AI Threat Detection tool developed by Beacon Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Crogl, ThreatDefence Avesa, Fortinet FortiAI, Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security, and ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning. All 35 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Beacon Security Agentic SOC, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI SOC platform using autonomous agents to investigate alerts within your environment.
Shares 5 capabilities with Beacon Security Agentic SOC: Workflow, Triage, Investigation, AI SOC +1 more
AI-powered virtual SOC assistant for threat hunting, investigation & IR.
Shares 4 capabilities with Beacon Security Agentic SOC: Triage, Anomaly Detection, Investigation, AI SOC
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities
ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression
ML-based anomaly detection solution for security, fraud, and device failures
AI-powered threat detection across IaaS, SaaS, code, and identity systems
AI-powered SOC platform for automated threat detection and response
AI SOC platform using autonomous agents to investigate alerts within your environment.
AI-powered virtual SOC assistant for threat hunting, investigation & IR.
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities
ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression
ML-based anomaly detection solution for security, fraud, and device failures
AI-powered threat detection across IaaS, SaaS, code, and identity systems
AI-powered SOC platform for automated threat detection and response
AI-powered threat detection using deep learning foundation model (LogLM)
Tenant-aware AI assistant for querying security posture, coverage & subscriptions.
AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation
AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts
AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis
AI-powered autonomous SOC analyst for alert triage, investigation, and response
Real-time monitoring & automated response for blockchain/Web3 security threats
National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection
Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response
Query, analytics & AI/ML management interface for DTACT Fusion data.
AI-powered SOC analyst that autonomously investigates and triages alerts
AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response
AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response
AI-driven DNS threat intel analysis platform for SOC alert reduction
GenAI assistant for SOC teams to detect, analyze, and respond to incidents
AI-driven SOC platform with autonomous threat detection, investigation & response
AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies
AI-powered alert triage platform that filters benign alerts from real threats
Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis.
AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks.
AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots
AI-powered cybersecurity assistant integrated into Trend Vision One platform
GenAI-powered security operations platform for automated alert investigation
AI-powered automated alert investigation platform for SOC teams
GenAI assistant that translates security alerts into structured summaries for SOC teams.
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Beacon Security Agentic SOC.
The most popular alternatives to Beacon Security Agentic SOC include Crogl, ThreatDefence Avesa, Fortinet FortiAI, Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security, and ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning. These AI Threat Detection tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 35 alternatives to Beacon Security Agentic SOC listed on CybersecTools, all within the AI Threat Detection category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Beacon Security Agentic SOC is a commercial AI Threat Detection tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Beacon Security Agentic SOC is a AI Threat Detection tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for ai threat detection capabilities and can be compared against 35 similar tools.