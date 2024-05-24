Zscaler Zscaler Internet Access Logo

Zscaler Zscaler Internet Access

Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Zscaler Zscaler Internet Access is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Zscaler Zscaler Internet Access Description

Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) is a cloud-native Security Service Edge (SSE) platform that provides secure access to internet and SaaS applications. The product operates as a zero trust proxy architecture that inspects all traffic including TLS/SSL encrypted content at scale. The platform includes a Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with real-time AI-powered analysis and URL filtering, an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for protection against botnets and advanced threats, and DNS security to filter malicious domains and prevent DNS tunneling. ZIA provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, command-and-control attacks, and phishing through AI-powered detection capabilities. Data security features include Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with exact data matching and optical character recognition, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality for SaaS application security, and browser isolation capabilities. The platform offers cloud sandboxing for analyzing suspicious files and code. ZIA enables direct user-to-application connections based on identity, context, and business policies without backhauling traffic. The architecture is designed to replace legacy firewall-centric security solutions with a cloud-based approach that provides secure connectivity for hybrid workforces accessing web applications and cloud services from any location or device. The platform includes unified SecOps and NetOps tooling, data sovereignty controls with egress NAT and geolocalized content, and automated TLS/SSL inspection for developer tools. It provides real-time inspection of generative AI interactions including Microsoft Copilot communications.

Zscaler Zscaler Internet Access FAQ

Common questions about Zscaler Zscaler Internet Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zscaler Zscaler Internet Access is Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust developed by Zscaler. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CASB, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →