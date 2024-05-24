Zscaler Zscaler Internet Access
Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust
Zscaler Zscaler Internet Access Description
Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) is a cloud-native Security Service Edge (SSE) platform that provides secure access to internet and SaaS applications. The product operates as a zero trust proxy architecture that inspects all traffic including TLS/SSL encrypted content at scale. The platform includes a Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with real-time AI-powered analysis and URL filtering, an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for protection against botnets and advanced threats, and DNS security to filter malicious domains and prevent DNS tunneling. ZIA provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, command-and-control attacks, and phishing through AI-powered detection capabilities. Data security features include Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with exact data matching and optical character recognition, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality for SaaS application security, and browser isolation capabilities. The platform offers cloud sandboxing for analyzing suspicious files and code. ZIA enables direct user-to-application connections based on identity, context, and business policies without backhauling traffic. The architecture is designed to replace legacy firewall-centric security solutions with a cloud-based approach that provides secure connectivity for hybrid workforces accessing web applications and cloud services from any location or device. The platform includes unified SecOps and NetOps tooling, data sovereignty controls with egress NAT and geolocalized content, and automated TLS/SSL inspection for developer tools. It provides real-time inspection of generative AI interactions including Microsoft Copilot communications.
