Managed penetration testing service simulating real-world attacks

Wowrack Penetration Testing is a managed security service that conducts manual penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities across networks, applications, and cloud infrastructure. The service uses security experts to simulate real-world attack scenarios rather than relying solely on automated scanning tools. The service follows a three-phase methodology: assessment to map the environment and identify potential attack targets, testing to simulate attacks on systems and applications, and remediation to provide prioritized recommendations for closing security gaps. The service includes 24/7 monitoring by security experts, compliance-ready processes, and actionable reporting. Testing covers multiple attack surfaces including network infrastructure, web applications, and cloud environments. Reports provide detailed findings with prioritized remediation guidance. Wowrack positions this service as an alternative to automated vulnerability scanners, emphasizing human expertise to uncover complex attack paths that automated tools may miss. The service is designed to help organizations meet compliance requirements and validate security readiness through expert-led security assessments.

Common questions about Wowrack Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Wowrack Penetration Testing is Managed penetration testing service simulating real-world attacks developed by Wowrack. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

