Wowrack DDOS Mitigation Description

Wowrack DDOS Mitigation is a service designed to protect businesses from Distributed Denial of Service attacks by absorbing and neutralizing large-scale traffic floods. The service aims to maintain system uptime and performance during attack scenarios. The solution operates through a three-phase approach: assessing network vulnerabilities to DDoS attacks, deploying always-on mitigation capabilities to absorb attacks instantly, and providing continuous expert monitoring with fast response capabilities. The service includes always-on protection and mitigation that operates continuously without requiring manual activation. It offers scalable capacity designed to handle massive attack volumes and adapts to varying threat levels. Real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities provide visibility into attack patterns and mitigation effectiveness. The service is delivered with 24/7 expert monitoring to ensure uptime and rapid response to emerging threats. The mitigation infrastructure is designed to detect and stop attacks in real-time, minimizing the window between attack initiation and defensive response. Wowrack DDOS Mitigation is positioned as part of a broader security services portfolio that includes SOC, managed detection and response, web application firewall, and other network security solutions.