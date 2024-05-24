syslog-ng Store Box Description

syslog-ng Store Box is a log management appliance designed to collect, process, store, search, and audit log data from multiple sources. The product provides centralized log collection and routing capabilities, allowing organizations to consolidate log data from various systems without deploying multiple agents on hosts. The appliance offers rapid search functionality that enables users to query billions of logs in seconds using full text search with Boolean operators. It includes tamper-proof encrypted storage with automated archiving capabilities, with the largest appliance model supporting up to 10TB of raw log storage. syslog-ng Store Box provides granular access controls and custom reporting features to support compliance requirements. The product can optimize SIEM performance by reducing data volume and improving data quality before feeding logs to SIEM solutions. The appliance supports big data ingestion, delivering log data from various sources to platforms including Hadoop, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and Kafka. It offers flexible routing capabilities to direct log data from multiple sources to multiple destinations. syslog-ng Store Box is available as part of a product family that includes an open source edition and a premium software edition with enterprise-grade technical support.