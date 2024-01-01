Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to enhance security documentation.
Mandos Way offers strategic insights and weekly briefs on cybersecurity, focusing on AI implementation, aligning security with business goals, and leadership in cybersecurity.
A cybersecurity news platform providing updates on threats, vulnerabilities, and breaches.
Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog provides expert insights and tools for securing SaaS applications and cloud documents for IT and security teams.
CPO Magazine is a cybersecurity news and information website providing articles, news, and insights on cybersecurity, privacy, and technology.
Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements.
A leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and opinion on IT leadership and digital transformation.