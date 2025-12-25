Heeler ASPM Description

Heeler Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) is a platform that consolidates and correlates findings from third-party application security tools including SCA, SAST, and DAST into a unified view. The platform performs deep code analysis to identify vulnerabilities and detect risks across software components. The system uses ProductDNA technology to model running cloud-based applications, unifying code, runtime behavior, and business context for risk prioritization. It maps code versions, deployments, and environmental boundaries to specific changesets and links security issues back to repositories, code commits, and committers. The platform provides runtime threat modeling by continuously analyzing application architecture from code to runtime, including identity, network, infrastructure, and dependencies. It integrates business importance and threat intelligence to prioritize findings based on potential business impact. Heeler automates ownership routing by assigning issues to developers or teams with SLA management and automated breach escalations. It provides evidence and remediation guidance within developer workflows and tracks deployed code in real time for instant validation of remediation across application deployments. The platform maintains a live inventory of all software components and their relationships, enforces security policies consistently across teams, and provides reporting on policy adherence, remediation effectiveness, and risk status.