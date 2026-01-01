Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform Logo

Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform

Platform for building SuperApps with miniapp containers and dev ecosystems

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform Description

Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform is a full-stack development platform for building SuperApps and miniapp ecosystems. Based on practices from Taobao and Tmall, the platform enables organizations to create applications that host multiple miniapps from first-party and third-party developers within a single unified application. The platform provides miniapp container technology that allows miniapps to run within a SuperApp environment. It includes an IDE plugin for development and an Application Open Platform that manages the full lifecycle of miniapp development, including user registration, application registration, approval, and release processes. The solution offers component-based frameworks for app infrastructure and business features, supporting development of multi-channel miniapps using web development languages. It includes developer management capabilities, application management tools, and operator centers for application approval and audit functions. The platform integrates with EMAS (Enterprise Mobile Application Studio) services, providing DevOps capabilities, platform services, and operations services. It supports mobile testing, native monitoring, H5 monitoring, mobile hotfix, and app update functionality. Organizations can use the platform to build SuperApps for business applications (admin, IT, HR, finance) or customer-facing services (food and beverage, hotel, education, shopping). The platform includes a gamification miniapp solution designed to increase user engagement and activity within apps.

Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform FAQ

Common questions about Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform is Platform for building SuperApps with miniapp containers and dev ecosystems developed by Alibaba Cloud. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, App Security, Application Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →