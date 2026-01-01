Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform
Platform for building SuperApps with miniapp containers and dev ecosystems
Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform
Platform for building SuperApps with miniapp containers and dev ecosystems
Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform Description
Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform is a full-stack development platform for building SuperApps and miniapp ecosystems. Based on practices from Taobao and Tmall, the platform enables organizations to create applications that host multiple miniapps from first-party and third-party developers within a single unified application. The platform provides miniapp container technology that allows miniapps to run within a SuperApp environment. It includes an IDE plugin for development and an Application Open Platform that manages the full lifecycle of miniapp development, including user registration, application registration, approval, and release processes. The solution offers component-based frameworks for app infrastructure and business features, supporting development of multi-channel miniapps using web development languages. It includes developer management capabilities, application management tools, and operator centers for application approval and audit functions. The platform integrates with EMAS (Enterprise Mobile Application Studio) services, providing DevOps capabilities, platform services, and operations services. It supports mobile testing, native monitoring, H5 monitoring, mobile hotfix, and app update functionality. Organizations can use the platform to build SuperApps for business applications (admin, IT, HR, finance) or customer-facing services (food and beverage, hotel, education, shopping). The platform includes a gamification miniapp solution designed to increase user engagement and activity within apps.
Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform FAQ
Common questions about Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Alibaba Cloud SuperApp Business Application Platform is Platform for building SuperApps with miniapp containers and dev ecosystems developed by Alibaba Cloud. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, App Security, Application Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership