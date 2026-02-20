Tailscale: WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity. built by Tailscale. Core capabilities include WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network..

ZeroTier One: Software-defined overlay networking platform with encrypted P2P connectivity. built by ZeroTier. Core capabilities include Encrypted end-to-end peer-to-peer connectivity, Cryptographic device identity and authentication, Automatic NAT traversal and adaptive path discovery..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.