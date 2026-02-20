Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Tailscale is a commercial vpn tool by Tailscale. ZeroTier One is a commercial vpn tool by ZeroTier. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams replacing bastion hosts and VPN infrastructure with zero trust network access should pick Tailscale for its WireGuard mesh that eliminates inbound firewall rules entirely, letting you enforce identity-based policies without managing jump servers or exposed infrastructure. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA and PR.IR, particularly for organizations building multi-cloud environments where traditional perimeter security becomes liability rather than asset. Skip this if you need granular application-layer inspection or deep packet analysis; Tailscale is network-layer connectivity, not a proxy or firewall replacement.
WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity.
Software-defined overlay networking platform with encrypted P2P connectivity.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Tailscale vs ZeroTier One for your vpn needs.
Tailscale: WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity. built by Tailscale. Core capabilities include WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network..
ZeroTier One: Software-defined overlay networking platform with encrypted P2P connectivity. built by ZeroTier. Core capabilities include Encrypted end-to-end peer-to-peer connectivity, Cryptographic device identity and authentication, Automatic NAT traversal and adaptive path discovery..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Tailscale differentiates with WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network. ZeroTier One differentiates with Encrypted end-to-end peer-to-peer connectivity, Cryptographic device identity and authentication, Automatic NAT traversal and adaptive path discovery.
Tailscale is developed by Tailscale. ZeroTier One is developed by ZeroTier. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Tailscale and ZeroTier One serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Private Networks, ZTNA, Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox