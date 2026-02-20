Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Owl Cyber Defense is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Owl Cyber Defense. Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by owl cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Enterprise and government teams protecting classified or cross-domain networks will get the most from Owl Cyber Defense's XD Bridge and data diode hardware, which enforce unidirectional data transfer where traditional firewalls create risk. NCDSMO certification on the XD Bridge ST and proven deployment in multi-classification environments mean you're not experimenting with compliance; the architecture is already validated for sensitive traffic. Skip this if your problem is endpoint detection or cloud workload segmentation; Owl is built for the narrow, critical use case of moving data between networks with different classification levels without creating a backdoor. Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting critical infrastructure will value the Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D for its hardware-enforced one-way data transfer, which eliminates entire classes of lateral movement and exfiltration that software controls can't stop. The DIN rail form factor means it deploys directly into industrial facilities without retrofitting network architecture, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in infrastructure resilience reflects its focus on preventing compromise propagation rather than detection after breach. Skip this if your priority is visibility and threat hunting; the OPDS-100D is a perimeter wall, not a sensor.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and government teams protecting classified or cross-domain networks will get the most from Owl Cyber Defense's XD Bridge and data diode hardware, which enforce unidirectional data transfer where traditional firewalls create risk. NCDSMO certification on the XD Bridge ST and proven deployment in multi-classification environments mean you're not experimenting with compliance; the architecture is already validated for sensitive traffic. Skip this if your problem is endpoint detection or cloud workload segmentation; Owl is built for the narrow, critical use case of moving data between networks with different classification levels without creating a backdoor.
Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting critical infrastructure will value the Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D for its hardware-enforced one-way data transfer, which eliminates entire classes of lateral movement and exfiltration that software controls can't stop. The DIN rail form factor means it deploys directly into industrial facilities without retrofitting network architecture, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in infrastructure resilience reflects its focus on preventing compromise propagation rather than detection after breach. Skip this if your priority is visibility and threat hunting; the OPDS-100D is a perimeter wall, not a sensor.
Data diode & cross-domain solutions for gov't & commercial network security.
DIN rail-mountable data diode for industrial control system deployments
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Common questions about comparing Owl Cyber Defense vs Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D for your ot network segmentation needs.
Owl Cyber Defense: Data diode & cross-domain solutions for gov't & commercial network security. built by Owl Cyber Defense. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer via hardware data diodes, Cross-domain solutions for multi-classification network environments, NCDSMO-certified government cross-domain products (XD Bridge ST)..
Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D: DIN rail-mountable data diode for industrial control system deployments. built by owl cyber. Core capabilities include DIN rail mountable form factor, Hardware-based data diode technology, One-way data transfer enforcement..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Owl Cyber Defense differentiates with Unidirectional data transfer via hardware data diodes, Cross-domain solutions for multi-classification network environments, NCDSMO-certified government cross-domain products (XD Bridge ST). Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D differentiates with DIN rail mountable form factor, Hardware-based data diode technology, One-way data transfer enforcement.
Owl Cyber Defense is developed by Owl Cyber Defense. Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D is developed by owl cyber. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Owl Cyber Defense and Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover SCADA, Blue Team. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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