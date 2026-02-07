Startups and SMBs blocking fraudulent access at scale will see immediate ROI from IPQS Proxy Detection API; its 25+ data point IP reputation scoring catches residential proxies and datacenter botnets that generic blocklists miss. The API handles bulk CSV uploads for batch enforcement and integrates directly into authentication flows, covering the PR.AA and DE.CM functions that actually prevent account takeover. Skip this if you need a unified threat platform; IPQS does one thing, detection, and doesn't handle response or recovery.

IPQS Proxy Detection Database

Startups and SMBs blocking fraud at login and checkout will see immediate ROI from IPQS Proxy Detection Database, which flags residential proxies and Tor nodes that competitor tools miss, cutting false positives where speed matters most. Hourly database updates and adjustable strictness levels mean you're not fighting last week's threat intel, and the on-premise option keeps sensitive IP lookups off cloud infrastructure if your compliance team demands it. Skip this if you need a broader threat intelligence platform; IPQS is purpose-built for proxy and VPN detection, not geopolitical risk scoring or malware attribution.