Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
IPQS Proxy Detection API is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by ipqualityscore. IPQS Proxy Detection Database is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by ipqualityscore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs blocking fraudulent access at scale will see immediate ROI from IPQS Proxy Detection API; its 25+ data point IP reputation scoring catches residential proxies and datacenter botnets that generic blocklists miss. The API handles bulk CSV uploads for batch enforcement and integrates directly into authentication flows, covering the PR.AA and DE.CM functions that actually prevent account takeover. Skip this if you need a unified threat platform; IPQS does one thing, detection, and doesn't handle response or recovery.
Startups and SMBs blocking fraud at login and checkout will see immediate ROI from IPQS Proxy Detection Database, which flags residential proxies and Tor nodes that competitor tools miss, cutting false positives where speed matters most. Hourly database updates and adjustable strictness levels mean you're not fighting last week's threat intel, and the on-premise option keeps sensitive IP lookups off cloud infrastructure if your compliance team demands it. Skip this if you need a broader threat intelligence platform; IPQS is purpose-built for proxy and VPN detection, not geopolitical risk scoring or malware attribution.
API service for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and malicious IPs
Database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and high-risk IP addresses
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Common questions about comparing IPQS Proxy Detection API vs IPQS Proxy Detection Database for your threat intel feeds needs.
IPQS Proxy Detection API: API service for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and malicious IPs. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Proxy and VPN detection via API, Tor node identification, Residential proxy detection..
IPQS Proxy Detection Database: Database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and high-risk IP addresses. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Hourly database updates, Proxy and VPN detection, Tor exit node identification..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in residential proxy detection. IPQS Proxy Detection API differentiates with Proxy and VPN detection via API, Tor node identification, IP reputation scoring with 25+ data points. IPQS Proxy Detection Database differentiates with Hourly database updates, Proxy and VPN detection, Tor exit node identification.
IPQS Proxy Detection API is developed by ipqualityscore. IPQS Proxy Detection Database is developed by ipqualityscore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
IPQS Proxy Detection API and IPQS Proxy Detection Database serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover IP Address, Proxy, Tor. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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