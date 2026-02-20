Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Hack The Box CTF Platform is a commercial cyber range training tool by Hack The Box. Hack The Box Hacking Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by Hack The Box. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders at mid-market and enterprise organizations need a CTF platform that actually scales team assessments without requiring weeks of scenario engineering, and Hack The Box CTF Platform handles that in under 10 minutes while supporting thousands of concurrent players. The 200+ pre-built challenge library spans realistic threat categories like APT intrusion and ransomware, plus the Threat Range module integrates live attack data for blue team drills that map directly to NIST PR.AT and ID.RA functions. Skip this if your organization needs post-incident tabletop facilitation or requires on-premises deployment; Hack The Box is purpose-built for hands-on skills development and recruiting pipelines, not forensic simulation or air-gapped environments.
Security teams building a defensible workforce need Hack The Box Hacking Labs to make hands-on training stick at scale; 1,720 labs across difficulty levels mean junior analysts and architects both find relevant practice without the friction of lab sprawl. The platform covers both NIST ID.RA and PR.AT functions, with Sherlocks forensics modules and Guided Mode walkthroughs reducing the setup tax that kills most training programs before they gain momentum. Skip this if your org needs simulation of your actual infrastructure or red-team coordination; Hack The Box is a skills foundry, not an incident response sandbox.
Gamified CTF platform for hosting cybersecurity team assessments and training.
Virtual hacking labs platform with 1,720+ hands-on cybersecurity challenges.
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Common questions about comparing Hack The Box CTF Platform vs Hack The Box Hacking Labs for your cyber range training needs.
Hack The Box CTF Platform: Gamified CTF platform for hosting cybersecurity team assessments and training. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Library of 200+ pre-built CTF challenge scenarios and packs, Custom CTF event creation and deployment in under 10 minutes, Live scoreboard and team chat for real-time collaboration..
Hack The Box Hacking Labs: Virtual hacking labs platform with 1,720+ hands-on cybersecurity challenges. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include 1,720+ virtual hacking labs with diverse difficulty levels (Easy, Medium, Hard, Insane), 742 hackable Linux and Windows virtual machines with flag-based objectives, Sherlocks forensics and incident response labs (free)..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hack The Box CTF Platform differentiates with Library of 200+ pre-built CTF challenge scenarios and packs, Custom CTF event creation and deployment in under 10 minutes, Live scoreboard and team chat for real-time collaboration. Hack The Box Hacking Labs differentiates with 1,720+ virtual hacking labs with diverse difficulty levels (Easy, Medium, Hard, Insane), 742 hackable Linux and Windows virtual machines with flag-based objectives, Sherlocks forensics and incident response labs (free).
Hack The Box CTF Platform is developed by Hack The Box. Hack The Box Hacking Labs is developed by Hack The Box. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hack The Box CTF Platform and Hack The Box Hacking Labs serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range, CTF, Wargames. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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