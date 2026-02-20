Hack The Box CTF Platform: Gamified CTF platform for hosting cybersecurity team assessments and training. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Library of 200+ pre-built CTF challenge scenarios and packs, Custom CTF event creation and deployment in under 10 minutes, Live scoreboard and team chat for real-time collaboration..

Hack The Box Hacking Labs: Virtual hacking labs platform with 1,720+ hands-on cybersecurity challenges. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include 1,720+ virtual hacking labs with diverse difficulty levels (Easy, Medium, Hard, Insane), 742 hackable Linux and Windows virtual machines with flag-based objectives, Sherlocks forensics and incident response labs (free)..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.