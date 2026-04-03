Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cylake Cybersecurity Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Cylake. Spharaka Sphere™ is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Spharaka. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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AI-native on-prem/private cloud cybersecurity platform for regulated industries.
Autonomous cyber defence platform unifying SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR with agentic AI.
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Common questions about comparing Cylake Cybersecurity Platform vs Spharaka Sphere™ for your extended detection and response needs.
Cylake Cybersecurity Platform: AI-native on-prem/private cloud cybersecurity platform for regulated industries. built by Cylake. Core capabilities include On-premises and private cloud deployment, AI-native threat detection and analysis, Agentic AI-driven protection..
Spharaka Sphere™: Autonomous cyber defence platform unifying SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR with agentic AI. built by Spharaka. Core capabilities include Unified SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR capabilities in a single platform, AuraXP™ agentic AI engine with 40+ AI agents operating as a virtual SOC, Cybersecurity-domain-trained LLM built on 16 million real-world security events..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylake Cybersecurity Platform differentiates with On-premises and private cloud deployment, AI-native threat detection and analysis, Agentic AI-driven protection. Spharaka Sphere™ differentiates with Unified SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR capabilities in a single platform, AuraXP™ agentic AI engine with 40+ AI agents operating as a virtual SOC, Cybersecurity-domain-trained LLM built on 16 million real-world security events.
Cylake Cybersecurity Platform is developed by Cylake. Spharaka Sphere™ is developed by Spharaka. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Cylake Cybersecurity Platform and Spharaka Sphere™ serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools, both cover AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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