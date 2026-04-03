Cylake Cybersecurity Platform: AI-native on-prem/private cloud cybersecurity platform for regulated industries. built by Cylake. Core capabilities include On-premises and private cloud deployment, AI-native threat detection and analysis, Agentic AI-driven protection..

Spharaka Sphere™: Autonomous cyber defence platform unifying SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR with agentic AI. built by Spharaka. Core capabilities include Unified SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR capabilities in a single platform, AuraXP™ agentic AI engine with 40+ AI agents operating as a virtual SOC, Cybersecurity-domain-trained LLM built on 16 million real-world security events..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.