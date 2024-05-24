CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

CRT sh vs Data Shepherd Securley

Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.

Certificate Lifecycle Management
 Open Source
Certificate lifecycle management platform for discovery, renewal, and PKI monitoring.

Certificate Lifecycle Management
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Certificate Lifecycle Management
Certificate Lifecycle Management
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Data Shepherd
Headquarters
Manchester, United Kingdom
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
TLS
Cryptography
SSL
Security Audit
Certificate
Certificate Management
Key Management
Compliance
Alerting
Reporting
Automation
Microsoft
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

CRT sh vs Data Shepherd Securley: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between CRT sh and Data Shepherd Securley for your certificate lifecycle management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

CRT sh: Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.

Data Shepherd Securley: Certificate lifecycle management platform for discovery, renewal, and PKI monitoring.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between CRT sh vs Data Shepherd Securley?

CRT sh, Data Shepherd Securley are all Certificate Lifecycle Management solutions. CRT sh Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, provi. Data Shepherd Securley Certificate lifecycle management platform for discovery, renewal, and PKI monitoring.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: CRT sh vs Data Shepherd Securley?

The choice between CRT sh vs Data Shepherd Securley depends on your specific requirements. CRT sh is free to use, while Data Shepherd Securley is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between CRT sh vs Data Shepherd Securley?

CRT sh is Free, Data Shepherd Securley is Commercial. CRT sh offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is CRT sh a good alternative to Data Shepherd Securley?

Yes, CRT sh can be considered as an alternative to Data Shepherd Securley for Certificate Lifecycle Management needs. Both tools offer Certificate Lifecycle Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can CRT sh and Data Shepherd Securley be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, CRT sh and Data Shepherd Securley might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

