Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise is a commercial email encryption tool by Beyond Encryption. Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email is a commercial email encryption tool by Beyond Encryption. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email encryption fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling regulated data across Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace need Mailock Enterprise because its trigger-word detection and rule-based automation remove the human decision from when to encrypt,the actual failure point in most email security programs. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data confidentiality via AES-256) and PR.AA (recipient authentication across SMS, Q&A, and Unipass ID) without requiring users to remember to act. Skip this if your organization has under 500 seats or needs DLP beyond keyword matching; Mailock solves encryption governance, not content discovery.
Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email
Teams handling regulated data who need proof that sensitive emails were opened, not just sent, should consider Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email; message tracking and revocation give you the audit trail that generic TLS encryption cannot. AES-256 encryption with multi-factor recipient verification covers the NIST PR.DS and PR.AA controls auditors actually ask for. Skip this if your priority is preventing internal data exfiltration rather than securing external communication; Mailock assumes the recipient's inbox is the trust boundary, not an extension of your network.
Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth.
Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation.
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Common questions about comparing Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise vs Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email for your email encryption needs.
Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise: Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth. built by Beyond Encryption. Core capabilities include AES-256 end-to-end email and attachment encryption, Recipient identity authentication challenges (SMS, Q&A, email verification, Unipass ID), Trigger-word detection to prompt secure sending..
Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email: Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation. built by Beyond Encryption. Core capabilities include AES-256 encryption for email messages and attachments, Multi-factor recipient authentication and identity verification, Message delivery and open tracking for compliance..
Both serve the Email Encryption market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise differentiates with AES-256 end-to-end email and attachment encryption, Recipient identity authentication challenges (SMS, Q&A, email verification, Unipass ID), Trigger-word detection to prompt secure sending. Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email differentiates with AES-256 encryption for email messages and attachments, Multi-factor recipient authentication and identity verification, Message delivery and open tracking for compliance.
Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise is developed by Beyond Encryption. Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email is developed by Beyond Encryption. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise and Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email serve similar Email Encryption use cases: both are Email Encryption tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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