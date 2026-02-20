Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise: Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth. built by Beyond Encryption. Core capabilities include AES-256 end-to-end email and attachment encryption, Recipient identity authentication challenges (SMS, Q&A, email verification, Unipass ID), Trigger-word detection to prompt secure sending..

Beyond Encryption Mailock® Secure Email: Encrypted email platform with recipient verification, tracking, and revocation. built by Beyond Encryption. Core capabilities include AES-256 encryption for email messages and attachments, Multi-factor recipient authentication and identity verification, Message delivery and open tracking for compliance..

Both serve the Email Encryption market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.