Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
awesome-vulnerable-apps is a free cyber range training tool. InsecureBankv2 is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal cyber ranges or red team labs should use awesome-vulnerable-apps for its curated library of real vulnerable applications; the 1,229 GitHub stars reflect active community maintenance and regular updates rather than abandoned code. This works best for hands-on training where learners need to exploit actual CVEs in isolated environments, not for compliance checkbox exercises or managed security service delivery. Skip it if your team needs guided labs with scoring rubrics or instructor dashboards; awesome-vulnerable-apps is a raw ingredient list, not a packaged training platform.
Security teams building mobile testing programs or Android developers who need hands-on vulnerability labs should use InsecureBankv2 because it's free, maintained, and includes both client and backend components to practice real attack chains rather than isolated code snippets. The 1,417 GitHub stars and active contributor base signal a stable training environment that's been battle-tested by infosec programs for years. Skip this if your team needs guided curriculum or automated scoring; InsecureBankv2 is a sandbox, not a platform, and requires someone who already knows what they're looking for.
A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
InsecureBankv2 is an intentionally vulnerable Android application with a Python back-end server designed for educational purposes in mobile security testing and Android vulnerability research.
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Common questions about comparing awesome-vulnerable-apps vs InsecureBankv2 for your cyber range training needs.
awesome-vulnerable-apps: A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning..
InsecureBankv2: InsecureBankv2 is an intentionally vulnerable Android application with a Python back-end server designed for educational purposes in mobile security testing and Android vulnerability research..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
awesome-vulnerable-apps is open-source with 1,229 GitHub stars. InsecureBankv2 is open-source with 1,417 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
awesome-vulnerable-apps and InsecureBankv2 serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Education, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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