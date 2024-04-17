InsecureBankv2

Security teams building mobile testing programs or Android developers who need hands-on vulnerability labs should use InsecureBankv2 because it's free, maintained, and includes both client and backend components to practice real attack chains rather than isolated code snippets. The 1,417 GitHub stars and active contributor base signal a stable training environment that's been battle-tested by infosec programs for years. Skip this if your team needs guided curriculum or automated scoring; InsecureBankv2 is a sandbox, not a platform, and requires someone who already knows what they're looking for.