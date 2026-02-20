Awareness Technologies: Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools. built by Awareness Technologies. Core capabilities include Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard)..

ManTech EchoMark: Prevents data leaks using invisible watermarks and visible cues in emails/docs. built by EchoMark. Core capabilities include Invisible watermark embedding in emails and documents, Visible footnote insertion for recipient awareness, Leak source detection and traceability..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.