AutoCrypt CSTP: Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include Fuzz testing aligned with WP.29 UN-R155 and ISO/SAE 21434, Functional security testing for in-vehicle systems (Secure Boot, Secure Flash, Secure Debug), Compliance testing based on UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards..

Trustlook Smart Contract Audit: AI + expert smart contract audit covering code, keys, server & chain. built by Trustlook. Core capabilities include AI-assisted Solidity smart contract code audit, Manual expert review of smart contract code, Privileged key and role verification..

Both serve the OT Vulnerability Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.