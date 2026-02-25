Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..

Reach Zero Trust Implementation: Automates Zero Trust maturity assessment, prioritization & reporting. built by Reach Security. Core capabilities include Automated Zero Trust maturity assessment mapped to CISA's Zero Trust Maturity Model 2.0, Real-time posture evaluation across identity, device, and network domains, Risk-ranked prioritization of Zero Trust initiatives based on exposure reduction, user impact, and implementation readiness..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.