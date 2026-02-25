Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. Prevalent Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by prevalent security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability data will benefit most from Prevalent Exposure Management because its knowledge graph actually connects assets across cloud, identity, and on-premises infrastructure instead of treating them as silos. The platform covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 asset and risk functions, with particular strength in ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning you get both discovery and context-driven prioritization rather than alert fatigue. Skip this if your organization lacks the maturity to act on risk scoring; Prevalent is built for teams that can operationalize findings, not for those still manually triaging thousands of vulnerabilities.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
AI-powered exposure mgmt platform for attack surface visibility & prioritization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs Prevalent Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
Prevalent Exposure Management: AI-powered exposure mgmt platform for attack surface visibility & prioritization. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and deduplication across all attack surfaces, Knowledge graph for asset relationships and context, Natural language search for security queries..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans. Prevalent Exposure Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and deduplication across all attack surfaces, Knowledge graph for asset relationships and context, Natural language search for security queries.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is developed by Astelia. Prevalent Exposure Management is developed by prevalent security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform and Prevalent Exposure Management serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox