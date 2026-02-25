Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..

Prevalent Exposure Management: AI-powered exposure mgmt platform for attack surface visibility & prioritization. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and deduplication across all attack surfaces, Knowledge graph for asset relationships and context, Natural language search for security queries..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.