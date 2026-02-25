Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. ditno Threat Exposure is a commercial exposure management tool by ditno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs need ditno Threat Exposure to stop fixing every CVE and start fixing only the ones that actually reach critical assets. The tool maps real exploit chains across your network,firewall rules, routing, segmentation, and all,then scores paths by business impact, so you're not patching theoretical risk. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility or treats firewall and routing configs as static; ditno's entire value proposition depends on continuous, cross-layer infrastructure telemetry that many teams simply don't have in place yet.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Network attack path analysis tool mapping vuln exploitation paths to critical assets.
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs ditno Threat Exposure for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
ditno Threat Exposure: Network attack path analysis tool mapping vuln exploitation paths to critical assets. built by ditno. Core capabilities include Attack path visualisation across network infrastructure, Firewall policy and routing configuration analysis, Business-impact-based attack path scoring and ranking..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans. ditno Threat Exposure differentiates with Attack path visualisation across network infrastructure, Firewall policy and routing configuration analysis, Business-impact-based attack path scoring and ranking.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is developed by Astelia. ditno Threat Exposure is developed by ditno. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform and ditno Threat Exposure serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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