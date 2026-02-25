Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem. Startups and SMBs assessing device risk across hybrid infrastructure will find DeviceTotal Community Edition's free tier valuable for establishing baseline asset visibility without licensing friction; the tool's native support for ICS and OT environments means you're not retrofitting consumer-grade EDR into industrial networks. The community edition generates actionable risk reports that map to ID.AM and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you documented inventory and exposure scoring that satisfies early-stage compliance requirements. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and response automation; the free tier is assessment-focused, not detection-and-response, so larger teams expecting 24/7 threat hunting will outgrow it quickly.