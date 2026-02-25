Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. DeviceTotal Community Edition is a commercial exposure management tool by DeviceTotal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem. Startups and SMBs assessing device risk across hybrid infrastructure will find DeviceTotal Community Edition's free tier valuable for establishing baseline asset visibility without licensing friction; the tool's native support for ICS and OT environments means you're not retrofitting consumer-grade EDR into industrial networks. The community edition generates actionable risk reports that map to ID.AM and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you documented inventory and exposure scoring that satisfies early-stage compliance requirements. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and response automation; the free tier is assessment-focused, not detection-and-response, so larger teams expecting 24/7 threat hunting will outgrow it quickly.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Startups and SMBs assessing device risk across hybrid infrastructure will find DeviceTotal Community Edition's free tier valuable for establishing baseline asset visibility without licensing friction; the tool's native support for ICS and OT environments means you're not retrofitting consumer-grade EDR into industrial networks. The community edition generates actionable risk reports that map to ID.AM and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you documented inventory and exposure scoring that satisfies early-stage compliance requirements. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and response automation; the free tier is assessment-focused, not detection-and-response, so larger teams expecting 24/7 threat hunting will outgrow it quickly.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Device risk assessment tool with a free community edition and commercial platform.
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs DeviceTotal Community Edition for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
DeviceTotal Community Edition: Device risk assessment tool with a free community edition and commercial platform. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Device risk report generation, Community Edition free risk report tool, ICS and OT security assessment..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans. DeviceTotal Community Edition differentiates with Device risk report generation, Community Edition free risk report tool, ICS and OT security assessment.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is developed by Astelia. DeviceTotal Community Edition is developed by DeviceTotal. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform and DeviceTotal Community Edition serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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