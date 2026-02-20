Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. LokDon ECSMID & DataShieldAI is a commercial data loss prevention tool by LokDon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams facing quantum-threat deadlines or regulatory crypto audits need Arqit Encryption Intelligence because it finds encrypted traffic across your actual infrastructure,cloud, SaaS, endpoints, legacy systems,then tells you which ciphers will fail and when. The platform maps your cryptographic inventory against compliance timelines and generates governance-ready reports aligned to NIST and international standards, which cuts months off migration planning. Skip this if your organization has minimal encryption dependencies or treats post-quantum cryptography as a five-year problem; Arqit is built for teams that need to act now.
Enterprise security teams protecting sensitive data across hybrid environments will get the most from LokDon ECSMID & DataShieldAI because its client-side encryption model keeps decryption keys out of the vendor's infrastructure entirely, eliminating a vector that traditional cloud security tools leave exposed. The zero-knowledge architecture covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and the AI-driven anomaly detection adds teeth to PR.DE.CM for catching unauthorized access patterns in real time. Not the right fit for smaller organizations or teams without dedicated encryption governance; the hybrid deployment and identity management overhead assume mature security operations.
Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises.
Client-side encryption & AI-driven data security platform for enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit Encryption Intelligence vs LokDon ECSMID & DataShieldAI for your quantum security needs.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..
LokDon ECSMID & DataShieldAI: Client-side encryption & AI-driven data security platform for enterprises. built by LokDon. Core capabilities include Client-side encryption, Mobile identity management, AI-powered data security monitoring..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence differentiates with Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact. LokDon ECSMID & DataShieldAI differentiates with Client-side encryption, Mobile identity management, AI-powered data security monitoring.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is developed by Arqit. LokDon ECSMID & DataShieldAI is developed by LokDon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence and LokDon ECSMID & DataShieldAI serve similar Quantum Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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