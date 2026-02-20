Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..

LokDon ECSMID & DataShieldAI: Client-side encryption & AI-driven data security platform for enterprises. built by LokDon. Core capabilities include Client-side encryption, Mobile identity management, AI-powered data security monitoring..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.