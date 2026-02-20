Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..

Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management: Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Machine learning templates for policy creation, Analytics for evaluating insider risks without policy configuration, Pseudonymization and privacy controls..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.