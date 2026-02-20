Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with existing Microsoft 365 deployments should start here; the ML-driven policy templates eliminate weeks of tuning and let you detect anomalies without manual configuration, which most insider risk tools require. Purview Insider Risk Management covers the full NIST investigation and data security lifecycle without endpoint agents, a real operational advantage when you're managing thousands of users across distributed networks. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics divorced from Microsoft infrastructure or if your organization runs on Google Workspace; the tool's strength is integration depth, not portability.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management: Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Machine learning templates for policy creation, Analytics for evaluating insider risks without policy configuration, Pseudonymization and privacy controls..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management differentiates with Machine learning templates for policy creation, Analytics for evaluating insider risks without policy configuration, Pseudonymization and privacy controls.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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