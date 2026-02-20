Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..

Seraphic: Enterprise browser security platform for any browser with GenAI protection. built by Seraphic Security. Core capabilities include Browser-layer security across any browser, GenAI security with context-aware policies, Real-time threat protection..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.