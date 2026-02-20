Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform: Browser defense platform to detect, isolate, and block web-based threats. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser monitoring across organizational networks, Detection and isolation of malicious websites, Phishing and spear-phishing attack blocking..

Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.