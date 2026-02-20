Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Apozy. Apozy Browser Security is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Apozy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat the browser as a primary attack surface will see the fastest ROI from Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform, especially if phishing and malicious ads are outpacing your current web gateway controls. The platform deploys network-wide in under one minute and monitors real-time browser activity across 3.5 billion sites with SSL inspection intact, addressing the detection and continuous monitoring gaps most organizations have. This is not the tool for teams looking for post-breach forensics or incident response automation; Apozy prioritizes blocking threats before they land, not analyzing them after.
Startups and SMBs tired of phishing losses will find real value in Apozy Browser Security's native Chrome sandboxing, which blocks attacks before they touch endpoints without requiring infrastructure overhaul. The AI-based threat detection addresses the continuous monitoring gap that leaves most browser-based threats undetected until damage is done. Skip this if your org needs centralized visibility across all internet-facing apps beyond the browser, or if you're already running a full remote browser isolation appliance; Apozy's extension model wins on speed of deployment, not breadth of coverage.
Browser defense platform to detect, isolate, and block web-based threats.
Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform vs Apozy Browser Security for your remote browser isolation needs.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform: Browser defense platform to detect, isolate, and block web-based threats. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser monitoring across organizational networks, Detection and isolation of malicious websites, Phishing and spear-phishing attack blocking..
Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform differentiates with Real-time browser monitoring across organizational networks, Detection and isolation of malicious websites, Phishing and spear-phishing attack blocking. Apozy Browser Security differentiates with Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform is developed by Apozy. Apozy Browser Security is developed by Apozy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform and Apozy Browser Security serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox