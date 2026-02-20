alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..

VulnCheck: Vuln & exploit intelligence platform for prioritizing vulnerability response. built by VulnCheck. Core capabilities include Early access to vulnerability information not in NVD, In-house developed exploit proof-of-concepts, Packet captures for initial access vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.