Allentis Tapics Copper TAP: Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface..

Repacket: Enterprise network monitoring via deep packet inspection & traffic classification. built by Repacket. Core capabilities include Deep packet inspection (DPI), Multi-layer network traffic classification, High-traffic enterprise-scale performance..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.