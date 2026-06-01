Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP is a commercial network detection and response tool by Allentis. Repacket is a commercial network detection and response tool by Repacket. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs that need visibility into encrypted traffic without decryption will find Repacket's deep packet inspection approach solves a real detection gap most NDR tools sidestep. The 99.99% uptime SLA and SOC2 certification matter here because network monitoring fails quietly; you need assurance it won't. Skip this if your team lacks the traffic analysis expertise to tune DPI rules effectively or if you need behavioral analytics layered on top of packet-level data, Repacket prioritizes classification over behavioral anomaly detection.
Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring.
Enterprise network monitoring via deep packet inspection & traffic classification.
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Common questions about comparing Allentis Tapics Copper TAP vs Repacket for your network detection and response needs.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP: Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface..
Repacket: Enterprise network monitoring via deep packet inspection & traffic classification. built by Repacket. Core capabilities include Deep packet inspection (DPI), Multi-layer network traffic classification, High-traffic enterprise-scale performance..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP differentiates with Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface. Repacket differentiates with Deep packet inspection (DPI), Multi-layer network traffic classification, High-traffic enterprise-scale performance.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP is developed by Allentis. Repacket is developed by Repacket. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP and Repacket serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools, both cover Network Monitoring, Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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