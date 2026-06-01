Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP is a commercial network detection and response tool by Allentis. Hypergraph AI is a commercial network detection and response tool by Hypergraph AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, or legacy networks will get the most from Hypergraph AI because its agentless GNN approach detects lateral movement in environments where traditional agents simply won't run. Deployment takes under 30 minutes and requires no endpoint instrumentation, which matters when you're monitoring SCADA systems or medical devices that can't tolerate agent overhead. The tradeoff is real: this platform prioritizes network-layer detection and triage over response automation, so if you need deep endpoint visibility or playbook-driven remediation, you'll need other tools in your stack.
Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring.
GNN-based NDR platform for agentless threat detection across IT, IoT, and OT.
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Common questions about comparing Allentis Tapics Copper TAP vs Hypergraph AI for your network detection and response needs.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP: Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface..
Hypergraph AI: GNN-based NDR platform for agentless threat detection across IT, IoT, and OT. built by Hypergraph AI. Core capabilities include Graph Neural Network (GNN)-based network topology modeling, 100% agentless deployment for IoT, OT, and legacy systems, Real-time NetFlow/IPFIX ingestion and analysis..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP differentiates with Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface. Hypergraph AI differentiates with Graph Neural Network (GNN)-based network topology modeling, 100% agentless deployment for IoT, OT, and legacy systems, Real-time NetFlow/IPFIX ingestion and analysis.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP is developed by Allentis. Hypergraph AI is developed by Hypergraph AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allentis Tapics Copper TAP and Hypergraph AI serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools, both cover Network Topology, Network Visibility, Critical Infrastructure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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