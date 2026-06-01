Allentis Tapics Copper TAP: Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring. built by Allentis. Core capabilities include Passive network TAP with no traffic disruption on power loss (bypass), Supports 10M, 100M, 1G, and 10G copper Ethernet speeds, No IP address and non-manageable design for reduced attack surface..

Hypergraph AI: GNN-based NDR platform for agentless threat detection across IT, IoT, and OT. built by Hypergraph AI. Core capabilities include Graph Neural Network (GNN)-based network topology modeling, 100% agentless deployment for IoT, OT, and legacy systems, Real-time NetFlow/IPFIX ingestion and analysis..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.