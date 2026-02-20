AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

Vectra AI Detections: AI-driven threat detection platform identifying malicious behaviors across networks. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral threat detection, Network traffic and user behavior analysis, Kill chain stage categorization (reconnaissance, lateral movement, C2, exfiltration)..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.