AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

Garland Technology EdgeLens: Bypass TAP/packet broker hybrid for before-and-after inline tool traffic analysis. built by Garland Technology. Core capabilities include Capture network traffic before and after inline security devices (IPS, firewalls, WAFs), Forward traffic copies to out-of-band packet capture, storage, and analysis tools, Historical lookback forensics for post-breach investigation..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.