Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by AI EdgeLabs. Garland Technology EdgeLens is a commercial network detection and response tool by Garland Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing cloud and hybrid infrastructure need AI EdgeLabs NDR because it detects lateral movement and data exfiltration in real time without the CPU drag that forces most organizations to compromise on packet visibility. The kernel agent runs in under 5% CPU across 48 concurrent interfaces while maintaining sub-millisecond latency at 50+ Gbps, which means you're not choosing between monitoring depth and operational overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes detection and analysis over post-breach workflows, leaving orchestration to your existing SOAR.
AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection.
Bypass TAP/packet broker hybrid for before-and-after inline tool traffic analysis.
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs NDR vs Garland Technology EdgeLens for your network detection and response needs.
AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..
Garland Technology EdgeLens: Bypass TAP/packet broker hybrid for before-and-after inline tool traffic analysis. built by Garland Technology. Core capabilities include Capture network traffic before and after inline security devices (IPS, firewalls, WAFs), Forward traffic copies to out-of-band packet capture, storage, and analysis tools, Historical lookback forensics for post-breach investigation..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI EdgeLabs NDR differentiates with Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces. Garland Technology EdgeLens differentiates with Capture network traffic before and after inline security devices (IPS, firewalls, WAFs), Forward traffic copies to out-of-band packet capture, storage, and analysis tools, Historical lookback forensics for post-breach investigation.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is developed by AI EdgeLabs. Garland Technology EdgeLens is developed by Garland Technology. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI EdgeLabs NDR and Garland Technology EdgeLens serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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