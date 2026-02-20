Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by AI EdgeLabs. Cyberspatial Teleseer is a commercial network detection and response tool by Cyberspatial. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing cloud and hybrid infrastructure need AI EdgeLabs NDR because it detects lateral movement and data exfiltration in real time without the CPU drag that forces most organizations to compromise on packet visibility. The kernel agent runs in under 5% CPU across 48 concurrent interfaces while maintaining sub-millisecond latency at 50+ Gbps, which means you're not choosing between monitoring depth and operational overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes detection and analysis over post-breach workflows, leaving orchestration to your existing SOAR.
Government and defense mid-market teams operating air-gapped or converged IT/OT networks should pick Cyberspatial Teleseer because it's truly passive, meaning no scanning overhead or agent deployment friction in sensitive environments. The portable appliance kits and full offline capability address a real gap in NDR tools, most of which assume internet connectivity and agent feasibility. Skip this if you need cross-domain visibility into cloud workloads or SaaS environments; Teleseer is purpose-built for on-premises infrastructure, not hybrid sprawl.
AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection.
Passive network intelligence platform for gov/defense with real-time visibility.
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs NDR vs Cyberspatial Teleseer for your network detection and response needs.
AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..
Cyberspatial Teleseer: Passive network intelligence platform for gov/defense with real-time visibility. built by Cyberspatial. Core capabilities include Agentless, fully passive network monitoring with no scanning required, Real-time network traffic visibility and behavioral monitoring, Network asset discovery and mapping..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI EdgeLabs NDR differentiates with Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces. Cyberspatial Teleseer differentiates with Agentless, fully passive network monitoring with no scanning required, Real-time network traffic visibility and behavioral monitoring, Network asset discovery and mapping.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is developed by AI EdgeLabs. Cyberspatial Teleseer is developed by Cyberspatial. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI EdgeLabs NDR and Cyberspatial Teleseer serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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