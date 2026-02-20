Mid-market and enterprise teams managing 50+ containerized workloads will see immediate ROI from AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security because the single lightweight agent covers runtime threats that require multiple point tools elsewhere, consuming under 2% CPU overhead while detecting container escapes and fileless malware simultaneously. The platform's eBPF-based continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, backed by built-in compliance for NIS2, CRA, and PCI DSS that saves months of audit friction. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability scanning at build time; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes runtime detection and response over left-shift coverage, which means you'll still need a separate image scanner upstream.

k-rail

Teams protecting multi-tenant Kubernetes clusters on a zero budget will find k-rail's policy-as-code approach genuinely useful for blocking privilege escalation and enforcing network segmentation without vendor lock-in. The 441 GitHub stars and sustained community maintenance signal it actually works in production environments, not just in labs. Skip this if you need active vendor support or are already standardized on a commercial policy engine; k-rail is stable but no longer under active development, making it a solid option only for teams comfortable maintaining their own Kubernetes security controls.