AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

HarborGuard: Container security platform for CVE triage, image patching & vulnerability scanning. built by HarborGuard. Core capabilities include Automated CVE triage with SLA tracking and breach notifications, In-place container image patching without Dockerfile rewrites, Multi-scanner vulnerability detection using Trivy, Grype, Syft, Dockle, OSV-Scanner, and Dive..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.