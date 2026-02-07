Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AgileBlue. BluSapphire AI-Native Unified Cybersecurity is a commercial extended detection and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cerulean Agent because its behavioral analytics catch threats that signature-based detection misses, and the lightweight agent actually deploys without grinding endpoints to a halt. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic replay or extensive third-party integrations; Cerulean Agent prioritizes real-time detection over post-incident investigation depth.
XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection
Agentic AI SOC platform unifying SIEM, EDR, SOAR & threat intelligence.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cerulean Agent vs BluSapphire AI-Native Unified Cybersecurity for your extended detection and response needs.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent: XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response..
BluSapphire AI-Native Unified Cybersecurity: Agentic AI SOC platform unifying SIEM, EDR, SOAR & threat intelligence. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems. Core capabilities include AI-native SIEM replacement with distributed detection (SIEMless), Autonomous threat detection, investigation, and containment (AR2), 24/7 managed SOC service with detection and response SLAs (BluHawk)..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent differentiates with Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response. BluSapphire AI-Native Unified Cybersecurity differentiates with AI-native SIEM replacement with distributed detection (SIEMless), Autonomous threat detection, investigation, and containment (AR2), 24/7 managed SOC service with detection and response SLAs (BluHawk).
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent is developed by AgileBlue. BluSapphire AI-Native Unified Cybersecurity is developed by BluSapphire Cyber Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent and BluSapphire AI-Native Unified Cybersecurity serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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